Sikeston man convicted of murder before bench trial

A Sikeston man was convicted of murder in Cape Girardeau last Wednesday.

29 year old Tyler Triplett was declared guilty of killing 22-year-old Tyrussel Davis in Sikeston in 2015.

Triplett was charged with having killed Davis while he was in a vehicle with him.

The SEMO Major Case Squad had been activated.

An acquaintance Triplett was travelling with, Kelvin Knight, had been convicted of second degree murder prior to Triplett’s trial.

It’s believed Triplett and Knight were in Sikeston to commit a robbery.