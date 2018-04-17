Cape Girardeau sues contractor over incomplete work

The city of Cape Girardeau is suing a contractor, and the contractor is asking the judge will dismiss the lawsuit.

The contractor, R.L. Persons Construction Company of Poplar Bluff, has filed a suit in return for $1.5 million.

The Southeast Missourian reports the city is seeking $596,000 after the company didn’t finish street work in the time given to the project.

The road construction was supposed to be finished in November of 2016, but the company completed the project in July of 2017.