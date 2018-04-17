Group wants to block Missouri lawmakers from involvement in the state Conservation Dept.

The non-profit Missouri Conservation Federation wants lawmakers as far away from the state-run Conservation Department as possible. Federation Executive Director Brandon Butler says legislators, who have no control over the department’s budget, try to exert more power every year through various proposals. He thinks the efforts pose a danger to an agency with a reputation for serving the public.

The Conservation Federation is a 501-c-3 that is funded by members, corporate donations, affiliate fees, grants and major contributions.