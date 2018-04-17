Jackson Police Department to hold Drug Take Back program

The Jackson Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will be working to fight pill abuse and theft by giving you the chance to dispose of your expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs in a drug take back program.

They’ll be holding the event at the police and fire complex on South Hope street in Jackson on April 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The service is free and anonymous.

Last October, Americans turned in 366 tons of prescription drugs at almost 5,200 sites operated by the DEA.

The Jackson police department says rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high.