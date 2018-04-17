Tuesday, April 17th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Christopher Maxwell of Sebastian, Florida was arrested after asking a store clerk what would happen if he stole beer and then proceeded to actually steal the beer.

Sebastian Police said that Maxwell entered a convenience store at 2:30 a.m. but was told he couldn’t buy beer because alcohol sales are banned in the city between 1:00 and 7:00 a.m.

Maxwell then asked the clerk, “what would happen if I stole some beer?” The clerk replied she would call 9-1-1. Maxwell still grabbed two 18-packs of Bud Light and left. The clerk then did as she said.

Police found Maxwell nearby with an 18-pack in each hand. Officers said he struggled when they tried to arrest him. He remained jailed Sunday on charges of petty theft and battery on a police officer.

AND THEN THERE’S……

55-year-old John Bradley Kane was arrested for insurance fraud after detectives said he lied about a Hooters sign falling on his foot.

Back in November, Kane retained an attorney to file an insurance claim against Hooters’ insurer, Liberty Mutual, after he claimed he was struck in the foot by an “o” from a Hooters sign that had blown off the wall during Hurricane Irma.

But according to the manager, Kane and some friends entered the store with the fallen sign and asked for food and drinks in exchange for the stolen “o.” When employees did not cave to their demands, they left the store with the sign.

The manager showed detectives surveillance video that shows the sign fall onto the sidewalk without hitting anyone. The “o” remained in the same spot until a man identified as Kane picked it up and moved it to the rear door of the restaurant.

After it was determined he lied about the incident, detectives arrested Kane for insurance fraud less than $20,000.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A Los Angeles Police Department task force seized $700,000 worth of fake cosmetics containing human waste after raiding 21 locations in downtown’s Fashion District.

The investigation started after customers called the actual cosmetic companies complaining of bumps and rashes from the products. When customers revealed they bought the products in Santee Alley, the Anti-Piracy Unit swooped in doing undercover buys to test the products.

Police Captain Marc Reina announced the results of the operation on Twitter, explaining that the fake cosmetics were “found to contain bacteria and human waste.” Out of the 21 businesses raided and cited, six of the owners were arrested while the rest received cease-and-desist orders.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Police in Newnan, Georgia have opened an investigation after a video game collector who bought a stash of retro Nintendo games at a flea market discovered two of the cartridges were filled with packages of drugs.

Julian Turner of Newnan posted a video to YouTube showing him examining his day’s flea market haul, which included multiple Nintendo Entertainment System games from the 1980s.

Turner said his interest was piqued when he noticed one of the cartridges, Rollergames, was the European/Australian PAL release. He said the game, and a copy of Golf, were also found to weigh about 50 percent more than they should have.

Turner opened the two cartridges and discovered they contained small packages of what appeared to be narcotics. Detectives believe that the packages appear to have been inside the cartridges for a very long time before they ended up at the market.