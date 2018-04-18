Cape Girardeau County Commission approves road improvements and utilities

The Cape Girardeau County Commission has approved projects to pave roads and move utility lines.

Apex Paving Company of Cape Girardeau’s bid was accepted for the project, with a price of almost $47 per ton.

This project will also go to improving county roads.

The Southeast Missourian reports the city of Jackson will also be moving their water line, at a cost of no more than $12,000, and their electricity line, at near $2,700.