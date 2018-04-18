Man falls through roof of warehouse at Hutson’s Furniture in Cape Girardeau

The Cape Girardeau Police Department tells KZIM KSIM a man was critically injured this morning when he fell through the roof of a building on 43rd South Main Street in Cape Girardeau.

It happened about 2:07 this morning, and the man was alone when he fell through the roof of the warehouse at Hutson furniture.

Cape Girardeau Medical and rescue teams responded. Police were on scene to speak to the property owner when they arrived.

The man could be charged with trespassing depending on the property owner’s decision after the man’s recovery.

The person was taken to St. Francis Medical Center. He would later be airlifted to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.