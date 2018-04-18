Private construction work will cause detour in Cape Girardeau starting Monday

Privately-contracted work on the H&H Building will result in a westbound lane closure on Broadway between Lorimier and Middle streets, starting Monday, April 23.

Traffic will be detoured north on Lorimier, west on Belleview Street, and then south on Middle, returning to Broadway. Work is expected to last approximately one week, weather and unforeseen issues permitting.

Businesses will remain open and have eastbound, on-street parking available for customers.

For more information, please contact Cape Girardeau Public Works’ Street Division at 573-339-6351.