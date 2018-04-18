Recall of romaine lettuce in Illinois due to some cases of E. Coli

Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Schnucks are recalling lettuce that may contain E. Coli infections in Illinois.

There’s an investigation underway by the Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There have been 35 cases across the country of the infected romaine lettuce .

Schnucks has warned buyers about their salads containing the lettuce produced by Freshway foods, including Apple Walnut, Cobb, Greek and Tossed Garden Salads.