Community Salutes ARMY

Making the decision to serve our country is a BIG deal! Locally we have 28 men and women who will leave to begin amazing careers with the United States ARMY in the coming months. The US ARMY and YOU will be hosting a community salute send off party on May 5th at the Mercy Hill Church in Jackson from 11am to 1pm. You are invited to attend as we send these new heroes off on their journey. This is a free event but seating is limited. RSVP to 573-335-4959. There will be food from the Lemonade Grille. Let’s show our support of these soldiers!