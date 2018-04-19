Re-Entry Center opens in Murphysboro

The Re-Entry Center of Murphysboro has officially opened.

The Center is meant to help rehabilitate offenders, and equip them to manage everyday life.

There were twenty inmates transferred to the facility Tuesday.

Among the services, the facility will teach offenders to use newer technology, manage a Bank account, schedule doctor’s appointments, as well as career readiness.

It’s one of three sites in the state that performs the like-skills training.

It’s believed that the center will create about 100 jobs in the city.