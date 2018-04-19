Thursday, April 19th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A burglar in Georgia tried to disguise himself with a clear water bottle plastic packaging mask when he attempted to rob a Gamestop.

Given the fact that the “mask” he was wearing was clear, it didn’t take long for police to identify the suspect as 22-year-old Kerry Hammond. Police did not say if he actually stole anything from the business.

Hammond was last seen driving a white 2006 Ford Taurus that could possibly still have the dealer drive out tag. Police said he has two active felony warrants for his arrest for burglary and criminal damage to property in the second-degree.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A man named Patrick Hutchison stumbled into a Florida convenience store, asked for two packs of cigarettes, put on a medical mask, and said “Does this look like I’m going to commit an armed robbery?”

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, a patron pumping gas at a Cumberland Farms in Sebastian, Florida, was approached by a “suspicious” looking man. A manager inside the convenience store called 9-1-1 and told a dispatcher that the customer looked “visibly uncomfortable.”

Hutchison then stumbled into the convenience store and acted erratically. The manager inside the store also said that he was “not making sense with his statements.” When deputies arrived, Hutchison continued to act in a bizarre manner.

Deputies eventually found a clear plastic bag containing pills such as gabapentin, cyclobenzaprine, and oxycodone (a narcotic). He was charged with disorderly conduct and “introduction of certain particles unlawful.”

OR HOW ABOUT……

A New Jersey community college professor is under investigation for berating a conservative student in a profanity-laced tirade that was caught on camera.

Brookdale Community College sociology professor Howard Finkelstein allegedly slammed his hand on a desk and screamed the f-word at a conservative student, Christopher Lyle, in a discussion about sexual harassment.

Joey Smith, who captured the exchange on video, said that he was recording the Sociology 105 lecture on his phone because he knew the “unprofessional” professor was going to do something “offensive or stupid.”

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A high-speed chase across two Florida counties ended late Tuesday when a Pasco sheriff’s dog tracked down a Land O’Lakes man wanted for assaulting a Hernando sheriff’s deputy as he tried to hide by submerging himself in a swamp.

The arrest of 34-year-old Paul Daniel Smith was caught on bodycam footage and shows just his head sticking out of the muddy swamp water. Knox, the sheriff’s dog, led deputies right to Smith. Knox kept licking Smith’s face as he argued with deputies.

Smith was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing to elude, and violation of probation. He is also wanted on several felony charges in Hernando County.