Missouri House passes bill to lower taxes for military

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Legislature has passed a bill to lower income taxes for some members of the military.

The proposal, approved Thursday, allows those in the National Guard and the armed forces reserves to deduct their military income from their state taxes.

The deduction would be phased in beginning in 2020. The bill also requires state buildings to display flags commemorating prisoners of war and those missing in action.

Proponents say the bill honors veterans.

Some lawmakers have expressed concern that a provision of the bill allowing businesses to give hiring preference to veterans could allow other qualified candidates to be unfairly overlooked.

The bill will require Gov. Eric Greitens’ signature to become law.