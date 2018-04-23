Amen Center looks to help former inmates transition back to public life

The Amen Center in Delta, a Christian shelter for the homeless, hopes to reach out to parolees and help with the transition of those leaving prison.

The Center wants to contract with the Missouri Department of Corrections, which will give funding for the center to aid those who have served their sentences.

The City Council recently approved a resolution supporting the effort.

The Southeast Missourian reports the Center says it’s gotten over a thousand requests to give living space to former prison inmates over six years.