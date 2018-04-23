Governor Greitens Makes Eight Appointments to Boards and Commissions

Friday, Governor Greitens made eight appointments to boards and commissions.

Science and Technology professor at Missouri University Daniel Oerther, of Rolla, was appointed as the public member of the Missouri State Board of Nursing.

Chief Financial Officer at H.E. Williams, Inc Phillip Slinkard, of Neosho, was appointed to the Missouri State Board of Accountancy.

Associate Veterinarian at Lee’s Summit Animal Clinic David Hertzog, of Pleasant Grove, was appointed to the Missouri Veterinary Medical Board.

Michael Whitehead, of Lee’s Summit, was appointed to the Jackson County Board of Election Commissioners.

Tiffany Middlemas, of Kirksville, was appointed as the student representative of the Truman State University Board of Governors.

Additionally, the governor appointed three people to the Child Abuse and Neglect Review Board.