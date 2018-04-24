Governor Greitens Announces Additional Funding for Veterans Homes

Yesterday, Governor Eric Greitens announced that the Missouri Veterans Commission has secured a total of over $25 million from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs for construction projects at Missouri Veterans Homes.

Among the Homes benefitting is the Cape Girardeau location.

Cape Girardeau received one grant of $8,703,163.21.

MVH-CG will be able to conduct an extensive renovation that replaces many components dating to the home’s original construction almost three decades ago.

Projects include flooring, HVAC, doors, windows, walls, kitchen, dining areas, nursing units, laundry, nurse call, fire alarm, pavilion and storage.