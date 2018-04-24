Local farmer honored by Missouri Corn Growers Association
A southeast Missouri farmer has been honored by the Missouri Corn Growers Association.
Mike Geske has been given the President’s Award for his advocacy on behalf of agriculture.
Geske is known for his efforts on behalf of the corn industry, which have taken him across the country.
He’s also traveled internationally to Geneva, Switzerland to lobby the World Trade Organization, and served as the Missouri Corn Growers Association’s president.