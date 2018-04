An elderly woman from Naylor has gone missing.

An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued by Ripley County law enforcement for 66-year-old Bonnie Kay White.

She has emphysema and onset dementia, and she doesn’t have her medication or oxygen.

White hasn’t been seen since April 11, at her home on Route 2 in Naylor.

If you’ve seen her, you’re asked to call police at 573-996-5555.