State senator says he’s being targeted by advertisements paid for by dark money

State Senator Rob Schaaf says billboards targeting him were paid for with dark money. The Republican from St. Joseph has counted three billboards that read “Did you know? Rob Schaaf lived with a lobbyist?” He took to the Senate floor yesterday where he said the presence of dark money, in which specifically classified non-profits don’t have to reveal their donors, should be done away with.

Schaaf mentioned that Governor Greitens non-profit which legally declines to list its donors, A New Missouri, has spent money against himself and other state Senators.