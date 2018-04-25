Cape Girardeau’s Prospect League unveils names

Yesterday, the Prospect League hosted a press conference where they unveiled the possible names and logos for Cape Girardeau’s new collegiate baseball team.

General manager Mark Hogan said there may be quite a range of players making up the team, describing the event yesterday.

He said the team was expected to begin playing in the summer of 2019.

To vote, you can go to www.NameCapesTeam.com

The names up for vote are Cape Bluebirds. Cape Catfish. Cape Steamboats.