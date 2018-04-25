Legislative Committee to Examine Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Funding Level

A veteran Democratic lawmaker says tax cuts pushed by Republicans in Jefferson City are a reason for the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) funding issues. When Kirkwood State Representative Deb Lavender raised the issue during Tuesday’s (yesterday’s) House Ag Policy Committee meeting, Chairman Jay Houghton (pronounced HOW-tin) said she was off-topic:

Lavender supports Portageville GOP State Representative Don Rone’s call for additional MDA funding. A new Missouri legislative committee will examine the department’s funding levels, specifically the Division of Plant Industries. Rone says each MDA division is losing money.