A shooting was reported yesterday evening around 6:30.

Police crews in Sikeston responded to the 800 block of Wayne Street, and the victim was found on the Mary Street.

It was originally reported the man had been shot twice. The man is 39-years-old.

Multiple units had responded to the scene.

He was in stable condition when he was transported to a hospital in Cape Girardeau.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call investigators at 573-471-1500.