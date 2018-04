A 19 year old from Bunker is facing charges of murder after a man was found dead Monday.

Nicholas Barton is accused of killing Cameron Dale Hill of Bunker Monday night.

Police were called that night to check on Hill that night, and found him dead.

Police found a 12 gauge shotgun when the returned to the scene.

Barton is being held on a $1 million bond.

Hill had three children. His funeral is today.