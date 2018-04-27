Missouri House Speaker Discusses Governor Greitens

The Missouri House Speaker says a “significant number” of House Republicans have signed a petition to call themselves into a special session regarding Governor Eric Greitens. Speaker Todd Richardson spoke to the Capitol Press Corps Thursday afternoon in Jefferson City:

While the Poplar Bluff Republican won’t provide an exact number, he says a majority of Republicans have signed it and expects a majority of House Democrats to sign. It would take a three-fourths majority of both chambers to call themselves into a special session. Republicans control the House 115-47, but it will take Democratic votes to get to the three-fourths mark, which is 123.