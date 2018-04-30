Statue honoring slaves who served in the Union Army proposed

A woman is pitching an idea to erect a statue in honor of slaves who joined the Union Army. KZIM’s Brandon Dickson reports.

(“Denise Lincoln wants to see Cape’s black soldiers honored with a monument in Iver’s Square to join the Union soldier statue, and a monument to Confederate soldiers that stands nearby.

She wants to have a bronze statue cast from the molds of a statue of a black Union soldier created by artist Roy Butler that was installed several years ago at the National Veterans Cemetery in Nashville.

Last summer, the City Council renamed Courthouse Park as Ivers Square in honor of a Cape Girardeau slave, who enlisted in the Union Army during the Civil War.

Last month, the commission unanimously endorsed Lincoln’s statue proposal.

The statue would reportedly cost $45,000.

I’m Brandon Dickson with our nation, your station KZIM-KSIM.”)