Supreme Court to review Russell Bucklew case

The Supreme Court will be looking at the case of a man on death row in Missouri.

Russell Bucklew has a rare medical condition that would cause him to suffer during his execution.

Bucklew says this would be cruel and unusual punishment, which is banned by the Constitution.

Bucklew’s rare medical condition has caused him to develop a tumor in his throat which he says may rupture and cause him to choke.

He is expected to make an argument for another form of execution which would be less likely to cause suffering.