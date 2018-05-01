Tuesday, May 1st, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to a police report, a Florida man told his roommate, “The next one’s going in you!” after shooting at him following an altercation over cat hair.

Craig Allen Tull told the responding officer his roommate, Christopher D. Schaffner, did not clean up after his cat when it left hair all over the couch. He said he ordered Schaffner to leave the house, but he refused, at which point he shoved Schaffner.

Schaffner told police he was sitting at his computer in the living room when Tull got his gun from his bedroom and pointed it at him, firing a round in his direction but not hitting him. Schaffer also told the officer that Tull grabbed his car keys from his belt before jabbing the gun into his rib cage, causing minor bruising.

Crime scene investigators found bullet holes in a wood cabinet that were consistent with the silver Taurus Judge revolver in the home. Tull faces multiple charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Police reported that a Florida Man named Nathan Simmons accidentally shot his wife, Allison, twice after he mistook her for a burglar in their home.

Nathan and Allison Simmons, both 31 years old, thought someone broke into their Orlando home Wednesday but went to sleep after finding out it was cleared. Allison Simmons woke up about 45 minutes later to go to the bathroom. She used the light from her cell phone to help guide her.

Cops said that Nathan Simmons woke up after his wife came out of the bathroom and shot her twice, thinking it was a burglar. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the couple gave similar accounts about the incident Wednesday. Cops are treating the shooting as accidental and the couple isn’t facing any charges.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Two foursomes in England were reportedly involved in a golf course brawl that involved weapons and resulted in broken bones. The brawl reportedly stemmed from slow play on the golf course.

Police responded to a fight at Greenway Hall Golf Club in Stockton Brook, England as they raced onto the course in golf carts to keep things from getting worse. However, a Staffordshire Police spokesperson said “bones had been broken” by the time they got there.

Four men were arrested on suspicion of assault. Chief Inspector John Owen said he was very proud of his officers. He added, “They’ve used initiative, gone to a fight outnumbered, and have resolved it resulting in peace and order. Hole in one I’d say!”

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A doctor in Georgia has been charged with making terroristic threats after she allegedly threatened to slit her employees’ throats and cut off one of their heads.

Marian Antoinette Patterson, a family practice doctor who’s worked in the Valdosta area for almost 30 years, allegedly shouted a slew of threats at her employees. Authorities reportedly responded to Patterson’s South Georgia practice after reports of a disturbance.

Patterson allegedly told employees she would “slit their throats,” and even told one worker she was going to “cut her head off and roll it down the hallway,” and that she’d call the employee’s children to show them.

The doctor allegedly grabbed at least one employee and threw a catalog, reflex hammer, and prescription bottles, along with trying to throw a large potted plant. Patterson also tossed water on two employees. Patterson has been charged with three counts of terroristic threats and false imprisonment.