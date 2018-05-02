Men accused of firearms burglary convicted

Several men were found guilty of burglarizing a firearms dealer near to Poplar Bluff.

Demarlon Richardson of Poplar Bluff, Germonde Brunner, Arlandus Howard, Norlando Jackson, and Antywan Seawood were found guilty of robbing the pawn shop Instapawn, which is federally licensed to deal in firearms.

They stole from the store on February 28 of last year, taking over 60 guns.

They may get up to ten years behind bars for the crime.

Brunner, Howard, Jackson and Seawood were also found guilty of committing Carjacking for an incident that happened the day before the Instapawn crime.

They stole a car in Clayton and used it when they stole from the gun dealer.

For that crime, they could face up to 15 years in prison.