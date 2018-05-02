New healthcare center being designed for Cape Girardeau veterans
A new veterans health care center is being designed for Cape Girardeau.
The new center would replace the outpatient clinic currently in Cape Girardeau.
After the project is designed it will be up for bids.
The new facility will be larger and provide more services.
United States Representative Jason Smith said the new facility would expand primary care and mental health services, and grow to have better services in women’s health, audiology, and dermatology.