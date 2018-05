May 12 is the commencement ceremony for Southeast Missouri State University. 1,444 students will graduate, including 1,112 undergraduates and 306 master’s degree candidates, 26 specialist candidates.

State Treasurer Eric Schmitt will give an address at 10 o’clock that morning.

29 students will be graduating with a perfect 4.0 grade point average and 42 will be graduating with Honors Scholars.