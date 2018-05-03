Judge denies requested inspection of Cape Girardeau Common Pleas Court
An attorney requested that a jury inspect the condition of the Cape Girardeau Common Pleas Court basement stairs, but that request was denied by a judge in Stoddard County.
The Southeast Missourian reports the motion had been filed by the attorney of a woman from Cape Girardeau who was injured from falling down the stairs.
Pamela Allen’s claim says she fell while working for a real estate title company when she went down the stairs to retrieve files, which allegedly resulted in $130,000 in medical expenses.