Senator Roy Blunt visits Southeast Missouri State University

Senator Roy Blunt made a visit to Southeast Missouri State University yesterday.

There he talked to students, professors, and school officials about the importance of Pell grants in helping students find affordable education.

Blunt said he is supportive of the federal grant system and how it gives students a better chance of completing their degrees.

He answered questions at the end of the visit, and responded to questions about whether or not he thought Governor Eric Greitens should resign.

He said it’s not his place to call on the Governor to resign and the legal and legislative processes need to run their course.