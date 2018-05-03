Sikeston Department of Public Safety conducts spring warrant round up

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety worked with the Scott County Sheriff’s office, the Cape Girardeau police department, the State Highway Patrol, and the Drug task force to perform a warrant round up in and around Sikeston.

Kenneth Hodgkiss was arrested for forgery and identity theft, and Bobby Lee Moore, Daniel Springer, Theresa Miller, Deadrian Armstrong, Samantha Wilkinsons and Katarious Harrington were arrested in relation to controlled substances. All are Sikeston natives.

Cody Vandover of Benton was arrested for second degree assault, Armed Criminal Action, and Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident.

Seven other arrests were made.