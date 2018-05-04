Missouri House and Senate to Call Themselves into Special Session Involving Governor Eric Greitens

For the first time in history, the Missouri House and Senate are calling themselves into a special session. It takes a three-fourths majority of both chambers to call themselves into a special session. House Speaker Todd Richardson tells Capitol reporters 138 House members and 29 state senators have signed the petition:

Richardson says a special session means the bipartisan House Special Investigative Committee on Oversight will have the time it needs to finish its investigation. The special session will begin at 6:30 pm on Friday May 18, which is the final day of the 2018 session.