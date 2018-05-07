Attorney General’s Office will not press charges against police chief and son in Oran

The Southeast Missourian reports the Attorney General’s office won’t be filing charges over the accusations made against employees of the Oran Police Department.

The office released a statement saying they don’t have any evidence right now to support charges.

Police chief Gregg Ourth of the department was accused of nepotism about a year ago when he hired his son as a part time officer. His son, Jason Ourth, was accused of timecard fraud as well.

This led to Jason’s resignation.

Some Oran citizens allege Ourth would manually fill out his timecard, paying him for work he didn’t do.

The Oran Board of Aldermen had been asked to request an investigation from the Highway Patrol, but declined.