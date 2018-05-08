Cape Girardeau city council fills vacancy

Cape Girardeau’s City council has chosen someone to temporarily fill the Ward 5 seat left vacant when its former councilman, Bob Fox, was elected as mayor.

The Southeast Missourian reports the council voted 5-1, naming Ryan Essex to the Ward 5 seat.

Essex is the chief operating officer at Gibson Recover Center.

He and another applicant, associate director of recreation services at Southeast Missouri State University Eric Redinger, spoke to the council during a study session.

Essex has spoken about his concern about drugs in the city, and believes he can bring a “unique perspective” to the council on subjects such as alcohol or mental illness.

The term will last till April 2020.