Man falls off cliff and dies in Williamson County

A man from Williamson County was killed when he fell off a cliff Sunday.

22-year-old Charles Gill of Pittsburg, Illinois, was killed in Johnson County at Ferne Clyffe state park.

It looks like Gill may have lost his footing, leading to the fall to his death off a 60 foot waterfall.

He was taken to a hospital in Marion, where he was pronounced dead.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Johnson County sheriff’s office are investigating the incident.