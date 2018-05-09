Attorney suing Governor seeks Attorney General’s records

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – An attorney suing Gov. Eric Greitens over his use of a message-deleting app is seeking Attorney General Josh Hawley’s records from his investigation into the controversy.

Attorney Mark Pedroli sent Hawley’s office a subpoena Monday seeking all documentation of the attorney’s general’s investigation.

Hawley announced in March he found no evidence of wrongdoing in Greitens’ and his top staff’s use of the Confide app, which automatically deletes texts after they are read.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch report s Pedroli and attorney Ben Sansone contend the use of the app violated Missouri’s open records laws.

Pedroli said records from the attorney general’s office will help him further his own investigation.

Hawley’s spokeswoman, Mary Compton, said Tuesday the attorney general’s office is reviewing the subpoena.