Two faculty and staff retire from Perry County School District

Two important faculty and staff are retiring from Perry County School District 32.

Lisa Bailey is retiring after a 35-year career in education.

Bailey is the assistant technology director at District 32.

She provides tech support to the district’s 350 employees and 2,300 students.

Shelly Schnurbusch is also retiring after 24 years.

She has been serving now as the Special services director for district 32.

Schnurbusch began as a counselor at Perryville Elementary School, working in that job for 4 years.

She then served as the district’s first process coordinator for four years, followed by teaching second grade for two years.