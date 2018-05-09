Wednesday, May 9th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A 59-year-old Panama City, Florida man known in his trailer park as “Santa Claus” has been convicted of breaking into a neighbor’s home to leave her notes and panties he wanted to see her wear.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested Isitro Lee Sanches in April 2017 after serving a search warrant on his trailer, where they found about 90 pounds of women’s underwear.

After a one-day trial, jurors on Friday (May 4th) found Sanches guilty as charged on three counts of burglary and a count of aggravated stalking. Sanches faces up to 40 years in prison on the combined charges.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Florida woman was recently arrested after cops said she falsely called 9-1-1 claiming a medical emergency, when really she was just thirsty. It turned out that 57-year-old Jennifer Sue Robert’s emergency was a need for beer.

She reportedly called 9-1-1 twice — just after 12 noon and just before 4 p.m. — claiming she had a medical emergency. Roberts reportedly appeared intoxicated when paramedics arrived after the second call.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office records seemingly indicate Roberts, who also reportedly goes by “Jennifer Sue Sunday,” has been accused numerous times of dialing 9-1-1 without an emergency. WFLA reports she’s made 28 false calls since February.

OR HOW ABOUT……

A Franklin, Indiana man who’s been arrested once for driving his lawnmower while drunk was arrested again over the weekend for the same exact reason.

A sheriff’s deputy was sent to a Franklin lawn around 5:15 p.m. after a caller said a man wearing a neon green shirt and riding a red lawnmower pulled into his yard and began to mow his grass. The caller said he told the man to get off his property.

A Franklin police officer spotted the man on his lawnmower on a county road. The man was identified by his driver’s ID card as Barry K. Ridge. Ridge told the sheriff’s deputy that he was headed from his uncle’s house back to his home. The deputy said he noticed Ridge’s eyes appeared glassy.

According to the police report, Ridge’s breath test at the Johnson County Jail registered .165. The legal limit in Indiana is .08. Ridge was arrested on a preliminary charge of OWI with a previous conviction. His lawnmower was also impounded.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

27-year-old Tyler Jon Marrone of Columbus, Ohio has been arrested after flying out to Florida with the intention of smoking a joint with President Donald Trump.

Marrone reportedly flew to Palm Springs International Airport hoping to meet up with the president at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Marrone had made the journey on the same day that Trump was hosting Japanese president Shinzo Abe in Palm Beach.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit, Marrone purchased his plane ticket after finding a credit card and “thought it was a gift from God.” He added that he wanted to smoke marijuana with the President and talk about “the static and frequency feedback that I constantly hear emanating from my basement.”

He was arrested at the airport after being flagged up by the U.S. Secret Service following comments he made about Trump. After being stopped by authorities, he was also found to be in possession of a white substance which later proved to be methamphetamine.