Deputy in Scott County arrested for sexual misconduct

A law enforcement officer in Scott County has been arrested for sexual misconduct.

The police department were notified of reported sexual misconduct by the deputy at 2:30 yesterday morning.

The Sheriff’s Officer requested the State Highway Patrol investigate the reported crime.

Near to 1 o’clock yesterday afternoon, the deputy was taken into custody following the Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control’s investigation.

They’re withholding the officer’s name until formal charges have been filed.