Former Southeast Missouri State University Kennett campus director named regional dean

The director of Southeast Missouri State University’s Kennett college has been named dean of the regional campuses at the university.

Marsha Blanchard will step into that role beginning May 15.

Blanchard will oversee staff and general operations at the Kennett and Sikeston campuses. She’ll also be in charge of looking at what courses are offered.

She’ll be developing and coordinating academic programs, hiring staff, managing facility issues.

She’s worked at the Kennett Campus as their director since 2000 when it opened.