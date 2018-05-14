Scott County deputy arrested for sexual misconduct with a minor

A law enforcement officer in Scott County was arrested Friday for sexual misconduct.

Deputy Brandon Cook was charged with statutory sodomy.

The Sheriff’s office learned that the deputy might have had contact with a minor Thursday.

State Highway patrol’s division of drug and crime control was asked to take over the investigation.

Cook had been messaging a 16 year old boy in the online dating app Grindr.

They agreed to meet at the boy’s house, and the boy would perform oral sex on Cook.

Cook was on duty at the time.

The boy entered Cook’s patrol car and performed oral sex as Cook drove around the neighborhood.

A special prosecutor has been appointed in the case against Cook.

Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney Chris Limbaugh has been named to that role.

Cook is being kept in the Cape Girardeau County Jail.

He’s being held on $50,000 cash bond or surety.