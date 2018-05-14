Changes made in Missouri Public Service Commission

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a filing made

by Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri to adjust the fuel and purchased power

adjustment charge (FAC) on the bills of its electric customers.

Ameren Missouri made two filings with the Commission. In its first filing (Case No. ER-

2018-0255), Ameren Missouri proposed to adjust the FAC to reflect changes in its fuel and purchased

power costs, net off-system sales revenues and associated transportation experienced during the four

month period of October 2017 through January 2018. The second filing was Ameren Missouri’s FAC

true-up (Case No. ER-2018-0256).

For a residential customer using 1,015 kWh (kilowatt-hours) of electricity a month, the FAC

will increase by approximately $2.07 a month, from $0.27 a month to $2.34 a month. The change is

expected to take effect during the June billing month.

The fuel adjustment charge was authorized by the Commission for Ameren Missouri in a

regular rate case in 2009. The FAC tariff allows the company to pass increases or decreases in its net

fuel and purchased power costs to customers outside of a general rate case.

The FAC allows the company to recover most – up to 95 percent – of its costs, but not all, to

encourage conservation and prudence in fuel use by the company. Any charges resulting from the fuel

adjustment clause must appear in a separate category on customers’ bills.

Fuel adjustment charges are intended to help companies deal with volatility in fuel pricing.

The FAC tariff requires regular adjustments to reflect changes in prices the company has incurred for

fuel and for wholesale power purchased to serve customers.

Ameren Missouri provides electric service to approximately 1.26 million electric customers

in Missouri.