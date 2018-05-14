Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents increases tuition and fees
The Board of Regents has made changes to tuition and fees at Southeast Missouri State University.
There was unanimous approval for a 2.1 percent increase to tuition. However, the board waived all but one percent of that.
The current rate is about $206 per credit hour, but it will raise to $247.
They’ll be presenting a full budget to the board when they meet in June.
Southeast fell short of their budget of $6.3 million for 2019 because of the governor’s cut to university funding last year.
The Legislature now has passed a budget that does not cut university funding so long as the university does not raise tuition more than one percent.