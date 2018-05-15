David Robinson released from prison

Last night, David Robinson was released from prison after 18 years.

This came following Attorney General Josh Hawley’s recommendation that he be set free after the state Supreme Court had ruled Robinson’s right were violated when he was put on trial for the murder of Sheila Box.

The Southeast Missourian reports the release came close to 10 pm last night.

The Department of Corrections had been arguing against releasing Robinson, saying the Supreme Court had ordered Robinson to be held for 30 days, or for there to be a retrial.

Two witnesses in his original trial had recanted their testimony.

One of the witnesses was $2000 in a witness protection program. Witness Albert Baker claimed to have seen Robinson shoot box, but confessed to making up the story to get himself out of prison.

A lead investigator from Sikeston John Blakely resigned last week.