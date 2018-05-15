Greitens’ invasion of privacy charges dropped

The invasion of privacy charges against Governor Eric Greitens have been dropped.

Greitens was being investigated for allegedly taking nonconsensual nude photos of woman with whom he was having an affair and threatening her that he’d release them if she told anyone about the affair.

Greitens’ attorney defended him by pointing to the lack of evidence and the absence of the alleged nude photo.

The St. Louis circuit attorney’s office has said it will be looking further into the case, using a special prosecutor or an appointed assistant.

Greitens is still charged with allegedly disclosing a donor list from his veterans’ charity he founded, which he allegedly used in his campaign for governor. No trial date has been set for that yet.

The state legislature will still be meeting Friday to weigh whether or not they’ll impeach Greitens.