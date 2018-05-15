Missouri House looking over Senate plan calling for governor to appoint lieutenant governor

A measure endorsed by the Missouri Senate would specify how to fill a vacancy in the lieutenant governor’s office if current occupant Mike Parson became acting governor. In the event that Governor Eric Greitens were to leave office, Parson would appoint a replacement for himself as lieutenant governor subject to Senate confirmation. Democratic Senator Scott Sifton of Affton offered an alternative plan to hold a statewide public vote to fill the vacancy.

The Senate rejected Sifton’s offering and sent the original plan calling for the governor to fill the vacancy over to the House for consideration.