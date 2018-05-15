Tuesday, May 15th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Holliston, Massachusetts High School parking lot was shut down by officials after someone reported what police thought was a “bomb” in a student’s car – turns out, they misheard the word.

The caller was reporting a “bong,” not a bomb, Holliston Public Schools said in a statement. The anonymous phone call caused an immediate shutdown of the parking lot and response by administrators, police, and fire officials.

Through electronic means and interviews, officials identified the caller and the student who they believed the caller was reporting. Police said the caller “emphatically and convincingly” told school officials that they had indeed said “bong” on the phone.

Officials removed the student whose car was in question from class to conduct an investigation. Officials interviewed the student and searched their person, backpack, locker, and car.

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Springfield, Ohio man waiting for music practice at a Presbyterian Church had the cops called on him after someone mistook his bassoon for a weapon.

Springfield police received a 911 call shortly after with concerns there was a man sitting on his car with a weapon. Police responded cautiously but quickly learned there was no weapon, just a musical instrument.

Springfield police Chief Lee Graf said that although this incident was light-hearted, it’s a reminder that both citizens and police have a heightened awareness for the possibility of guns and violence.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

A Boca Raton, Florida movie theater was evacuated after a popcorn maker triggered a fire alarm and some people mistakenly reported what they believed were gunshots.

Boca Raton police cleared the theater after the fire alarm sounded and some people reported gunshots fired. Officers who responded to the theater approached the building with weapons drawn, unnerving moviegoers.

Esmeralda Romero said she was in the theater when the alarm went off but wasn’t concerned until police showed up with weapons in their hands. She said, “I thought it was just someone that burned the popcorn. Then the police showed up with their guns drawn. Management came out and told us to leave.”

After evacuating the theater and searching it, police reported on Twitter that there was “no indication of shots fired at this time.