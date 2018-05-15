Two fires in New Madrid and Sikeston

There was a structure fire in New Madrid yesterday. It happened on the 400 block of Water Street in the afternoon.

The Lilbourn Fire Department responded along with New Madrid city crews.

It was reported contained near to 1 o’clock.



There was another fire, this time in a vehicle in Sikeston on the fourteen hundred block of South Main.

The fire department responded last night near to 8:30. It was reported some downed trees had caught fire in the incident.

They contacted some people nearby about the situation.

After 8:40, the alert was canceled.